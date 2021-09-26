JD McKissic start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

JD McKissic is the receiving running back in this Washington Football Team offense. He got off to a slow start in Week 1 but was able to show his value in fantasy football even as a backup in Week 2. While McKissic isn’t a big part of the run game, he doesn’t need to be to have success in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

While McKissic only tallied four carries for 10 yards in the team’s win against the New York Giants last week, he still finished as the RB7 in half-point PPR scoring. McKissic was able to get into the endzone on one of his rushing attempts, and he brought in five of six targets for 83 yards including a great escape for 56 yards down the sideline. With the Buffalo Bills allowing very little on the ground to opposing running backs, McKissic could be a sneaky value here with his usage in the passing game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start McKissic as a flex option this week in any kind of points per reception league. Sit him in non-PPR leagues.