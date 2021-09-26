Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Getting off to a slow start, Terry McLaurin got back on track with the Washington Football Team’s win in Week 2. While he was only targeted four times in Week 1, McLaurin had 14 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin was seemingly unstoppable against the Giants as he brought in 11 of his 14 targets and totaled 22.2 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring formats which had him as a top-5 fantasy wide receiver for the week. McLaurin is clearly a favorite target for quarterback Taylor Heinicke and they are going to need to be on the same page if they hope to compete with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are coming off of a shutout of the Miami Dolphins, and are giving up the third-fewest receiving yards per game so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start ‘Scary Terry’ this week.