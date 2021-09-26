Adam Humphries start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Adam Humphries had a nice game against the New York Giants in Week 2. Humphries saw eight targets and was able to bring in seven of them for 44 yards. The Washington Football Team receiver saw a nice uptick in usage from Week 1 to Week 2, but it will have to go up another level for him to see weekly fantasy relevance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Adam Humphries

In Week 1, Humphries was only targeted twice and even though he did catch both of them, it only resulted in 10 yards. His connection with Heinicke is solid though so he could have some interesting value going forward if he can show that he can be consistent. This week, however, may not be the week. The Buffalo Bills are allowing the third-fewest receiving yards per game so far this season. Humphries will hopefully maintain his target share, but he needs to either find the endzone or rack up more yards consistently to crack your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Adam Humphries this week.