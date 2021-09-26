 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Logan Thomas ahead of the Washington Football Team’s Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

By TeddyRicketson
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) scores a touchdown over Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley (24) during the second half at FedExField. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Did you know that Logan Thomas was a quarterback that converted to tight end? Despite the announcers telling us this any chance they get, the Washington Football Team tight end has had a decent season so far going into Week 3 as the TE7 in half-PPR scoring formats. Thomas is currently averaging 8.8 fantasy points per game and looks to continue that success against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Thomas saw an increase in target share and production from Week 1 to Week 2. While he found the endzone in Week 1, Thomas only saw three targets. In Week 2 against the New York Giants, Thomas caught five of his seven targets. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is going to rely on Thomas in this week’s matchup so his usage should hold strong in what figures to be a competitive game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Logan Thomas this week.

