Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Bills took down the Miami Dolphins with a massive 35-0 win in Week 2, marking their first win of the season so far. WR Cole Beasley caught all four of his targets, going for 36 yards but failed to find the end zone. The Bills will face the Washington Football Team in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

Beasley saw his workload decrease after he saw 13 targets in Week 1, catching eight of those for 60 yards. He only saw four targets last week but he caught every one of them, maximizing his potential from each of those. Josh Allen looked to spread the targets around especially once the Bills had a comfortable lead, so expect Beasley’s workload to go back up in Week 3 against WFT. He should be on most rosters and should be a solid play, especially in the FLEX position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Cole Beasley in Week 3.