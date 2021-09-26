Stefon Diggs start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Bills hammered the Dolphins in Week 2 with a big 35-0 score line, marking their first win of the season so far. Stefon Diggs grabbed his first score of the season as well, going 4-for-8 and 60 yards. They’ll face the Washington Football Team in Week 3, a team that’s fresh off a narrow 30-29 win over the Giants last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs only saw eight targets in Week 2, considerably less than the 13 he saw in Week 1. He only caught half of those eight targets, but likely would have been much more involved if the game were closer. The comfortable lead the Bills kept over the Dolphins for most of the game allowed the offense to take some risks and make some moves they might not have done otherwise. Diggs is a top-five wideout for Week 3 and beyond.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Stefon Diggs in Week 3.