Zack Moss start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Buffalo got their first win of the season with a big 35-0 blowout over Miami as Zack Moss rushed for 26 yards and two touchdowns. Granted, he ran the ball eight times to rack up those yards, but still found the end zone twice while also going 2-for-2 in the air, grabbing eight receiving yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

The former Ute was a healthy scratch in Week 1, and although he was able to snag a pair of scores against the Dolphins last week, it really only came after the Bills had a comfortable league and they could take a few more risks. His second touchdown even came after Josh Allen’s touchdown was reversed when he slide in a little bit too early, so Moss got to carry it in the last few inches over the threshold on the next play. Regardless of his efficient performance last week, he shouldn’t be considered in a starting role for fantasy managers unless something happens to Devin Singletary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Zack Moss in Week 3.