Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Following teammate Zack Moss being a healthy scratch in Week 1, Devin Singletary has taken his opportunity and quite literally ran with it given the chance. In the Buffalo Bills game in Week 1, Singletary had a solid game of 11 carries for 72 yards rushing and he caught three of five targets. In Week 2, Singletary had two more rushes and was still involved in the passing game even though Moss was back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary’s Week 2 performance of 13 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown was one of the better games of his young career. Add in his two receptions for nine yards on three targets and Singletary was the RB11 last week in half-PPR scoring. This week, he and the Bills face the Washington Football Team that isn’t known for giving up big yardage on the ground. Singletary does have the advantage in the passing game to bring in some receptions if needed.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I think Singletary is worthy of a start as an RB2 in your fantasy lineups this week.