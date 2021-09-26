Josh Allen start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Josh Allen has looked almost human through two games this season. Allen has completed 47 of 84 passing attempts for 449 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He has added an additional 79 yards on the ground from 14 rushing attempts but hasn’t found the endzone on the ground yet.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills QB Josh Allen

Oddly enough, Allen had fewer fantasy points in the Buffalo Bills blowout shutout win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 than he did in the close loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Even though Allen is currently sitting as the QB18 in fantasy, he is healthy and has a good matchup. While the Washington Football Team has a strong defense on paper, they just allowed Daniel Jones to be the QB4 in fantasy football in Week 2. Don’t overthink this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Allen in Week 2.