How to watch Falcons vs. Giants NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants. The game is at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Falcons are off to an 0-2 start to the 2021 season and will likely be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Atlanta got throttled by the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, losing 48-25. QB Matt Ryan threw 3 INTs, including 2 pick-6’s on back-to-back drives. The lone bright spot was rookie TE Kyle Pitts, who led ATL in receiving yard with 73 on five receptions.

The Giants have had a lot of time off before Week 3. Mostly to think about how they blew a golden opportunity to start 1-1. Instead, New York enters Week 3 0-2 after a last-second FG loss on Thursday Night Football to Washington. Is this the week RB Saquon Barkley gets it going? He’s coming off a torn ACL that has clearly affected him. Barkley has just 83 yards on 23 carries through two games, most of that production coming on a 41-yard run on TNF.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NYG -160, ATL +140