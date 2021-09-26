Mark Andrews start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens look to move to 2-1 when they face the Detroit Lions in Week 3. One player who hasn’t found success early in this offense is Mark Andrews. The tight end got a big contract extension before the season started, but has failed to deliver so far. Will a matchup with the Lions help his cause?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Mark Andrews

It’s slightly worrying when guys sign extensions ahead of the season, but Andrews was primed to be a big factor in this offense with Lamar Jackson attempting to throw the ball more. That approach has gone out the window after two games, but Andrews remains one of the best tight ends in the league for fantasy purposes. Eventually, he’ll be putting up big numbers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given the lack of great options at the tight end positions, Andrews is always a “set and forget” option in fantasy leagues. Managers will be concerned about his production so far, but there aren’t any high-scoring tight ends on the waiver wire worth playing. The Lions present a favorable matchup, so look for Andrews to return to his usual numbers this week.