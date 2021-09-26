Justin Fields start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

It’s the moment all you Bears fans and dynasty managers have been waiting for! The Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday that Andy Dalton would be out for Week 3 vs. the Cleveland Browns and rookie QB Justin Fields will be under center for his first start in the NFL. It’s an exciting time for the young QB and Bears fans, but also one that could be pretty ugly. It also could be hella fun. Let’s talk about it.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

So Fields had seen playing time in each of the first two games of the season anyway, so he isn’t coming in cold in Week 3. That’s a good sign. In Week 1, Fields completed two passes for 10 yards and also had a three-yard TD run in a loss. In Week 2 after entering for Dalton, the rookie was 6/13 for 60 yards and one INT, but also added 31 yards on the ground on 10 carries. It wasn’t efficient, but the Bears got the W. The big thing heading into this start/matchup is how much the Bears will lean on the run game in David Montgomery and Fields to do damage with his legs? Fields also has a big arm that can stretch down field. Will Matt Nagy take some shots? If so, Fields has some definite upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You shouldn’t be rushing to play Fields in Week 3. Only if you’re desperate or it’s a very deep league or you for some reason were playing Andy Dalton. Maybe if he’s your dynasty QB, sure, roll the shiny new toy out there. Otherwise, in most 10 or 12-team leagues, you aren’t touching Fields on Sunday. He could be great. He could drop 20+ fantasy points. He also could throw multiple picks or fumble the ball a few times in an ugly loss. The range of outcomes makes Fields a risky play. He’s got more appeal as a cheap QB option at $5,200 on DraftKings. Stick him in a DFS lineup, not in a season-long league.