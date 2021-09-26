David Montgomery start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears got their first win of the season by a narrow margin when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. Andy Dalton and Allen Robinson scored the only touchdowns for Chicago while Cairo Santos sent in two successful field goals to give the Bears the edge. RB David Montgomery had 20 carries for 61 yards and went 3-for-4 for 18 yards in the air, but failed to find the end zone.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery combined for 79 yards in the Bears’ first win of the season, falling short from his performance in Week 1 where he logged a combined 118 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. Of course, his underperformance must have something to do with the QB switch as Andy Dalton had to exit the game with an injury, making way for rookie Justin Fields. With Dalton expected to miss some playing time, Fields looks to be the starter in his absence and will have time to plan for an offense and get Montgomery’s performance back to where fantasy managers would expect him to be.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start David Montgomery in Week 3.