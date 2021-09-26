Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Let’s face it, you probably over-drafted Allen Robinson back in August. It’s okay. You can admit it. Luckily, it’s only Week 3 of the NFL season and Andy Dalton isn’t QB for the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Dalton is hurt and therefore we get rookie QB Justin Fields. This surely should help A-Rob’s value, right? That’s still to be seen.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Allen Robinson

Robinson saw 11 targets and had 6 catches for just 35 yards in Week 1. The production wasn’t there, but the target share was just fine. Week 2 we didn’t see that happen with just 4 targets and 2 catches, though one of them was a TD. So it’s hard to get a gauge on Robinson early on. Fields is a more athletic QB and has a better arm than Dalton. We have no clue what kind of chemistry the two will have and if Fields will be able to make the throws to free up Robinson. Expectations aren’t exactly clear on A-Rob heading into this matchup vs. the Browns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite the foggy outlook, Robinson is still a must-start in most leagues. You didn’t draft him in the first three rounds to bench him this early. Fields starting should give us a bit of hope for a big play or two. If Robinson can get open, Fields will be able to find him and could just funnel him targets. There’s also a scenario where the Bears are playing from behind, which bodes well for Robinson. Maybe in a 10-team league if you’ve got depth, go with someone else (big IF). In most 12+ team leagues, you’re playing Robinson either as a WR2 or FLEX option.