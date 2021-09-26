Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are making a change at QB by going with rookie Justin Fields over the injured Andy Dalton in Week 3 vs. the Cleveland Browns. Fields has gotten a little taste of the NFL, but this will be his first start for Chicago. This game figures to be more ground oriented, so we may not see too many balls thrown the way of TEs Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TEs Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham

The one thing you’ve got to like about Fields entering at QB is the narrative that he’ll look to his safety blankets in Kmet and Graham. Through two games, Kmet has 8 targets and Graham has 2. Kmet has 6 catches for 42 yards and Graham has only secured one ball. With Dalton, there was more hope for the TE position on the Bears. With Fields, there’s more concern. The rookie could opt to use his legs more often than a safety valve.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kmet is an OK start at TE in deeper PPR leagues. He isn’t anyone you should be dying to play at this point. He has a low floor and a low ceiling. Your only hope is that Kmet gets a few red zone looks if the Bears even get there or that Fields struggles to get the ball down field and looks Kmet’s way to move the chains. Graham isn’t getting enough snaps or targets to warrant consideration in any format.