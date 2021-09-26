David Njoku, Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will face off against a tough Chicago Bears defense in Week 3, as they’ve only allowed 71.5 average rushing yards per game so far this season — fifth in the league. The Bears’ passing defense isn’t quite as strong, allowing 245.5 yards per game so that will likely be the route that Baker Mayfield and the Browns try to focus on especially with their tight ends.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TEs David Njoku, Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper hasn’t missed a catch through his first two games, catching all eight of his targets for 67 yards and 8.4 yards per reception. While he’s not exceeding expectations by any means, he had the most targets out of the tight ends as Harrison Bryant went 4-for-4 and David Njoku only grabbed two of his three targets. Njoku racked up 76 yards in Week 1 but wasn’t able to match that in Week 2. The TE focus for Cleveland will be on Austin Hooper who should be considered a TE2 in Week 3, and with Odell Beckham Jr. coming back right as Jarvis Landry is placed on IR, even his targets could diminish against the Bears.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit David Njoku, start Austin Hooper if you don’t have any better options, but Hooper can’t quite be trusted in Week 3 with the unknowns — specifically the return of OBJ and how that will affect the passing game of other tight ends and receivers on the field.