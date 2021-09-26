Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Cleveland picked up their first win of the season over the Texans in Week 2 with a 31-21 final score. They’ll turn focus to their Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears hoping to add to that win column, after a disappointing 29-33 loss in Week 1 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kareem Hunt is in his third year with the Browns as he looks to improve from his first two weeks of play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt didn’t see much action in the air but he saw his fair share of carries in Week 2 with 13, though only managed to total 51 yards at 3.9 yards per attempt — a slight dip from Week 1 where he averaged 5.5. He saw more carries than starter Nick Chubb, though, and that says something about the Browns offense going forward. Cleveland’s rushing game will go up against a Chicago defense that has only allowed 71.5 rushing yards per game. It’s apparent that Hunt will be used often, but so will Nick Chubb, so between the two of them the Browns should see plenty of rushing action and will likely test their strength against Chicago in Week 3.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kareem Hunt should be considered a low-end RB2 while Nick Chubb sits higher as an RB1. The Browns have a strong running game, but Hunt isn’t likely to go off this week especially a tough Bears defense. If you don’t have a higher-ranked RB to play, Hunt could be a decent flex play and should at least pull in double-digit fantasy points.