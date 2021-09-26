Ty’Son Williams start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens head into Week 3 against the Detroit Lions with a 1-1 record after a thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. The Ravens have suffered significant injuries in the backfield this season, but appear to have found a dynamic player in Ty’Son Williams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams

Williams is averaging 6.5 yards per carry this season in a run-heavy offense. He’s going to lose carries to Lamar Jackson and Latavius Murray, but Williams figures to have a role in this offense regardless of who else Baltimore brings into the running back room. Until another running back takes over the lead role, Williams will be relevant in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Ravens figure to put up points against a struggling Detroit defense, meaning Williams is a good play in fantasy leagues. If you have strong running backs, he might slip into flex territory but he’s a good bet to put up points against the Lions.