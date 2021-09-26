 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman ahead of the Baltimore Ravens Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Latavius Murray of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after rushing for a five yard touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens hope to keep up their strong play in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, leaning on a ground attack producing 5.9 yards per carry so far this season. Even with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards done for the season, the Ravens have found a way to get the job done on the ground with replacement players.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RBs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman

Murray and Freeman have entered the Baltimore backfield, which continues to be in flux. There’s a chance fans see Le’Veon Bell get into the mix soon, but he’s unlikely to play in Week 3. Murray has been more involved in the offense than Freeman, who got just two carries in his first game with the team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re in a deep league (14+ teams) or a league with multiple flex positions, Murray is a viable play against the Lions. He’s scored two touchdowns and usually gets the ball in redzone situations. Freeman is not a viable play at the moment as he’s clearly third in the running back pecking order.

More From DraftKings Nation