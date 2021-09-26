Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens hope to win back-to-back games when they meet the Detroit Lions in Week 3. The Ravens had a big comeback in a 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, highlighted by a jump pass from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown for a key touchdown. With Baltimore’s receiving group banged up, Brown has taken advantage in the first two games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

This was a big year for Brown, especially with the Ravens bringing in Rashod Bateman and Sammy Watkins to shore up the receiving group. With the former still on the mend, Brown has a great chance to continue his strong start to the season. He’s the leading receiver on the team with 182 yards through two games and has Baltimore’s only receiving touchdowns so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Ravens will likely find more success against the Lions running the ball, but Brown remains a high-upside play in fantasy football and should merit flex consideration at worst for this lineup. Eventually, he’s going to stop finding the endzone but it might not be this week against a struggling defense. Jackson clearly trusts Brown and looks for him when plays break down. Brown is making the most of his opportunities as the clear No. 1 guy.