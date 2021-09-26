Sammy Watkins start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens face the Detroit Lions in Week 3 hoping to keep their winning ways going after a nail-biting 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The win was sure to be nice for Ravens WR Sammy Watkins, who previously played with the Chiefs before joining Baltimore.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Sammy Watkins

Watkins has received 15 targets through two games, meaning there have been opportunities for the receiver. Unfortunately, he hasn’t found the endzone. The Ravens are a run-heavy offense and Marquise Brown has taken over as the top receiver, meaning Watkins is left to a complementary role. He’ll have more openings against a shaky Lions defense, but he remains a secondary option for the Ravens.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you’re in a deep league (14+ teams) or a league with multiple flex spots, Watkins shouldn’t be in your lineup for Week 3. At this point, Brown and Mark Andrews have taken over as the clear top receivers in an offense that primarily runs the ball. The Lions are not likely to keep this game close, with meaningless passing plays and fewer opportunities to go around. Watkins only has value if he scores a touchdown and so far, there’s been little evidence to suggest he’ll find the endzone any time soon. Of course, this could be a week he breaks out but managers in 10-12 team leagues with one flex spot should have better options.