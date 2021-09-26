What time is the 2021 Russian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Sochi, Russia this weekend for the latest race int he 2021 season. The Russian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. This is the eighth running of the race since it was restarted after a 99-year layoff.

The race runs 53 laps across 309.745 km (192.466 mi) at Sochi Autodrom in Sochi, Russia. The course is 5.848 km (3.634 mi) in length. Valtteri Bottas won last year’s race with a time of 1:34:00.364. Over the past seven years of the race, the fastest running was in 2018 when Lewis Hamilton won with a time of 1:27:25.181. The slowest running was in 2015 when Hamilton won with a time of 1:37:11.024.

Hamilton has won four of the seven times this race has run and is a heavy favorite this year. He is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook with -150 odds to win. Bottas is second with +350 odds. The starting grid for Sunday’s race will feature Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, and George Russell on the front row.