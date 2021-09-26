F1 live stream: How to watch the Russian Grand Prix via live online stream

The Formula One circuit is back in action on Sunday after a brief break. The Russian Grand Prix is the 15th race of the F1 season and will feature Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen looking to rebound from an accident that eliminated both from the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The Russian Grand Prix starts at 8 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Hamilton is a four-time winner of this race and is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -150, and is followed by Valtteri Bottas (+350) and Max Verstappen (+450). It’s a sizable drop from there with Sergio Perez, Lando Norris, and Daniel Ricciardo einstalled at +2000. Norris claimed the pole position on Saturday and Carlos Sainz and George Russell will join him on the front row of Sunday’s race.