Jared Goff start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens will compete in what’s likely to be a high-scoring affair during Week 3. Detroit is still looking for their first win on the season and could have a chance at finding it against a Ravens defense that hasn’t been sharp. Can Jared Goff torch the Baltimore defense in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Yes, the Lions are 0-2 and have trailed by double-digits in both of their games so far this season, but that’s been great news for Jared Goff's fantasy football managers. With Detroit playing from behind, Goff has been chucking it. After throwing 57 times in Week 1 against San Francisco, he aired it out 36 times Monday night at Lambeau Field completing 26 passes for 246 yards and two scores. He’ll let it rip once again against a Baltimore Ravens defense that has allowed 778 passing yards through two games so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Goff remains a streamable QB option from week to week, with this particular week being a great time to start him as a fantasy QB. The Ravens have surrendered more passing yards than any team in the league this season and there’s no sign of them tightening the screws any time soon. There’s a chance that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense could put up points in a hurry, forcing the Lions’ offense to either match or play catch up. Either way, I’d expect Goff to throw it a lot and he’s been pretty productive when he’s done so to this point.