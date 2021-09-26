D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head to the Motor City to face Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in a Week 3 matchup. On a short week, will the Lions’ backfield have the legs to find daylight against a good Baltimore run defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

Unfortunately for the Lions, they had the fate of running into a ticked-off Packers team that was coming off of an embarrassing Week 1 loss. D’Andre Swift shared carries with Jamaal Williams once again but struggled to make much of an impact. He was limited to 12 total touches for 73 yards — eight carries for 37 yards and four catches for 41. Swift’s Week 2 numbers weren’t all that different from the opening week when you look at the yards and touches, but his failure to find the enzone brought down his fantasy value against the Packers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It appears that the Swift-Williams combo is here to stay, which is going to make for unpredictable fantasy projections through the weeks. Swift has another tough matchup this week against a Baltimore defense that’s only given up 144 yards on the ground through two weeks. Nevertheless, I’d still start him. He’s capable of big games as he showed in Week 1, and is one of the very few legitimate threats in this Detroit offense.