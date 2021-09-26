Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will host the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 3 cross-conference matchup. Fresh off of a primetime beatdown by the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, Detroit will have a short week to try and earn their first win. Will Jamaal Williams and the backfield be the key to success?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams fantasy managers should be encouraged by what they’ve seen. There was a lot of smoke during the preseason about Williams’ role nearing the significance of D’Andre Swift, and that's come to fruition thus far. Although his numbers were pedestrian in his return to Lambeau, he still has nearly as many touches as Swift through two games. He’ll likely have to get involved in the passing game this week to provide quality fantasy value, as the Ravens’ offense is going to put up points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Not much should change this week in terms of how the backfield touches and snaps will be distributed between the two backs, which is why Williams remains a possible FLEX option across fantasy leagues. But beware, Baltimore’s run defense has been stingy this season which could spell trouble for Williams so long as he continues to see fewer than 10 rushes per game. I’d probably sit Williams this week, but I’d understand anyone’s decision not to.