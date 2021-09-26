TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens will go at it in a potentially high-scoring affair during Week 3. Detroit will look to earn their first W of the season and will have a shot at doing so against a Ravens defense that hasn’t been uncharacteristically below average. Can TJ Hockenson be the latest tight end to give the Baltimore defense problems?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson

While not quite the player that Travis Kelce is, it’s got to be a nightmare for the Ravens to go from Kelce to Hockenson in a seven-day span. Like the Chiefs star tight end, Hockenson is going to see a ton of footballs thrown his way and will be asked to carry the Lions’ passing attack. Averaging eight catches and a touchdown through two games, it’s not farfetched to expect Hockenson’s targets and catches to jump this week against this Baltimore defense that has given up more yards through the air than any other defense this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

TJ Hockenson is the only weekly must-start player on this Detroit offense. He’ll continue to get the most targets and pull in more receptions than any other pass-catcher on the Lions. No-brainer here — start Hockenson and probably don’t ever take him out of your lineup.