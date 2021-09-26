Quintez Cephus start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will host the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 3 matchup that has the potential to be a high-scoring game. Yet to hop in the win column, the Lions’ passing offense will likely need to be clicking in order to pull out a W. Will Quintez Cephus be the x-factor?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Quintez Cephus

When Jared Goff isn’t throwing to TJ Hockenson or either of his running backs, he’s likely looking Quintez Cephus’ way. The second-year receiver has scored one touchdown in both of Detroit’s games this season, already matching the number of scores that he totaled during his rookie season. Cephus might be proving to be one of Goff’s favorite red-zone guys as well, seeing that both of his touchdown catches have come in the area of the field. Whether or not Cephus scores every week, he’s seen at least six targets over each of the first two games and figures to be someone that’ll be relied upon in the passing game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I understand the scenario here; Cephus has found the endzone in consecutive weeks and faces a Ravens secondary that has been generous to opposing offenses. Still, I can’t fully recommend starting Cephus until the sample size grows. Certainly, keep an eye on him though, and target him on the waiver wire if you haven’t already.