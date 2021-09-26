Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Detroit for a Week 3 matchup against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. In what will likely be a game that sees a lot of points scored, can Goff utilize his receivers in order to burn this Baltimore secondary?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Outside of TJ Hockenson, there’s not a whole lot that you can depend on when it comes to the Lions’ pass-catchers. With Tyrell Williams battling a concussion, Quintez Cephus has been Detroit’s best receiver so far, having scored two touchdowns. After that, it gets dicey when you go down the depth chart. Kalif Raymond has a shot at being the next-best option at receiver, but his five catches on only six targets suggest he has a ways to go before being valuable for his NFL team or whatever fantasy teams he’s rostered on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Until proven otherwise, there's just no need to play Kalif Raymond in any fantasy lineups. He’s probably not rostered in many leagues as it is, and there’s no reason yet to hunt him out in the waiver wire.