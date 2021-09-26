James Conner start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 3. With the Kyler Murray-led Cardinals expected to continue to score a lot of points, will there be room for James Conner and the backfield to succeed?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

One of the many NFL teams that feature shared backfields, James Conner and Chase Edmonds have complemented one another fairly well thus far. The two saw the same amount of carries (eight) last week, with the difference between them being Edmonds’ five catches to Conner’s zero. If the game script forces the Cardinals to be a pass-heavy team, as they were last week against the Minnesota Vikings, it’s going to be tough for Conner to find his way. However, should the game follow a similar flow to Arizona’s Week 1’s clobbering of the Tennessee Titans, Conner could see a lot of carries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If the game goes as it is expected to, James Conner could find himself getting a large portion of the second-half carries as the Cardinals run the clock out en route to a victory. Still, I don’t think that justifies a start for this week.