Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Jacksonville for a Week 3 contest against the Jaguars. In their quest to remain undefeated, will Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ passing attack continue to wreak havoc on opposing defenses? Or will Chase Edmonds and the Arizona backfield lead the way?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

It’s hard to really know what Chase Edmonds is going to give you on a weekly basis since Kyler Murray runs the show, but what’s great for Edmonds is that he’ll always be involved in the passing game when the Cardinals are in passing situations. Edmonds’ threat as a pass-catcher out of the backfield is so valuable in fantasy leagues, and even more important for his own good as it gives him more reason to be on the field and an edge over James Conner. I look for this trend to continue, and will ultimately be what lifts Edmonds over Conner throughout the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a good spot for Edmonds. He’ll have to get his work done early, though, before the score potentially becomes one-sided and James Conner steals some carries towards the end of the game. Regardless, I think Edmonds makes his way into the endzone this week for the first time all season long while providing his usual valuable receptions for fantasy leagues.