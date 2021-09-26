A.J. Green start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Jacksonville will host the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 3 matchup at TIAA Bank Field. The Jags will look to earn their first win of the season, but will they be able to slow the Cardinals’ abundance of talented wide receivers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR A.J. Green

In Week 2, AJ Green scored his first touchdown as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. The score came in the red zone, where he continues to see targets from Kyler Murray through two weeks. Outside of that touchdown, however, Green has only totaled four catches for 60 yards. The weekly production from non-DeAndre Hopkins receivers has become increasingly difficult to predict. Week 1 was Christian Kirk’s show, while Week 2 was Rondale Moore’s. It’ll be worth monitoring what trends develop over the next few weeks with these wideouts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Could Week 2’s touchdown jumpstart some increased production from AJ Green? I don’t believe so, but it would cool if it did. At this point in his career, Green is a very touchdown-dependent fantasy player. His lines will otherwise look something like four catches for 42 yards should he fail to score. I don’t recommend starting AJ Green in any lineups.