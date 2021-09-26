Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will take their show on the road as they attempt to outclass the Jaguars in Jacksonville. After dominating through the air in Weeks 1 and 2, can the Cardinals’ receivers be in store for another big week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Like Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk is a big play waiting to happen. In Week 1, those opportunities came often and he finished with five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 2? Not so much. His three receptions for 65 yards in Week 2 were still solid for fantasy purposes, but his four targets were a big letdown. That’s likely going to be the reality, though, with how many offensive weapons that the Cardinals have at their disposal, so expect some highs and lows for now until a pecking order is established.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is tough. With how involved Rondale Moore has already become through two games, it’s easy to see his early momentum carrying him into becoming Kyler Murray’s second-favorite receiver. This seems like it’ll be a “your turn, my turn” receiving corp from week to week, and I don’t think it's Kirk’s turn against Jacksonville.