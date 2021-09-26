Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Marvin Jones Jr. and the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense will have a tall task ahead of them as they try and take down the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

While you might not care about the outcome of that game, you’re probably interested in how a few of the players impact your fantasy lineup. So should you start Jacksonville’s WR 1 this week in fantasy?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones has clearly become the favorite target of Jacksonville’s new QB Trevor Lawrence. Through two weeks, he has 20 targets, which is by far the most on the team and tied for fourth in the NFL among wideouts.

He’s hauled in 11 of them, earning 132 yards and two touchdowns in the process. His big frame, standing at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds makes him a big enough target in the red zone to be physical enough for his QB to throw it up to him and bring it down. The Cards pass defense has been a bit suspect at times too, allowing three scores to Minnesota last week. Their run D is stout though, so don’t be surprised if Jacksonville decides to keep the ball in the air a lot more this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He seems to be good for at least one score each game. Start him.