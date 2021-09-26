Jared Cook start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The tight end landscape in fantasy football through two weeks has been a barren wasteland. This isn’t anything new, really. It’s not a tight end league, it’s a receiver league (or a running back league?). Anyway, the Los Angeles Chargers have always been known for turning the TE position into more of an offensive weapon. Through two weeks, that hasn’t exactly been the case for Jared Cook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Jared Cook

Through two weeks, Cook has been targeted 13 times with 8 receptions for 84 yards. Cook isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire, but he hasn’t been that bad in PPR formats, scoring an average of 8.2 fantasy points. Overall, the Chargers offense is off to a slow start with a total of 37 points through two games. This week against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bolts are going to been forced to throw the ball early and often. If that’s the case, it could mean more targets for Cook, potentially in the red zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re in a deep league or need a streamer at TE because of an injury or bad matchup, you can do worse than Cook. He should be available in most 10-12 team leagues and is in a great game environment. That said, his ceiling is pretty low outside of PPR. Cook isn’t a bad start in deeper leagues, but probably isn’t worth playing as a TE2.