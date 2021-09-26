DJ Chark start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

DJ Chark and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on a star-studded defense when the Arizona Cardinals come to town this weekend. Chark has had a good season through two games and is clearly one of Trevor Lawerence’s favorite targets on the team. But in this week three tilt, should you start or sit Chark in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR DJ Chark

Chark is having a decent year so far. He’s hauled in four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. While yes, that low catch total Is a bit jarring, it’s made a bit easier to swallow when you see he has 16 targets. Head coach Urban Meyer is really testing his rookie QB by letting him pass the ball a lot, and it will take some time to connect with this new slew of wideouts. But the fact that he’s even getting so many targets is a positive sign. They’ll start hitting on a more frequent basis as he and his QB get more work together.

They’ll be taking on an Arizona defense that has struggled to stop the pass. Just last week they allowed close to 250 yards through the air and three touchdowns. Their run defense is much stronger, which means Jacksonville will probably be forced to drop back and air it out more than they pound the ground game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start him this week. He’ll get a lot of targets for sure and this could be the week they finally start connecting on a more consistent basis