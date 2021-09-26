Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Laviska Shenault Jr and the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense will look to get off to a fast start this weekend when they welcome to Arizona Cardinals to sunny Florida.

Shenault’s lack of production so far in 2021 has been a bit surprising to fantasy managers, so it has many wondering if they should drop him completely. But that might not be wise. For week three, should you start or sit Shenault?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

The Jags second-year wideout was projected to be a pretty solid sleeper pick in fantasy drafts this offseason. Through two games, it hasn’t materialized though with just 47 yards and no scores on the year.

But there is a bright spot: he’s getting a lot of targets. His 17 targets through two weeks is in the top-20 in the league at his position. Targets mean everything when considering dropping a player, especially this early on in the season while trying to develop chemistry with a rookie QB.

The Jags pass it a lot too, far more than they run it. The Arizona defense has been shaky against the pass too, allowing 325 yards and two touchdowns to opposing QBs each week. Last week they got torched by Kirk Cousins for close to 250 yards through the air and three touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Considering his high target rate and big games given up by the Arizona defense, managers should give him another shot this weekend and start him