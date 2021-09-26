James Robinson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Duval County on Sunday afternoon as Urban Meyer and his crew still search for their first win of the season.

Jags running back James Robinson has the potential to go off for a big game here and there and rushed for over 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2020. But if he’s in your fantasy roster, should you start him or sit him this week against Arizona?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

The Jacksonville offense looks a lot different this season through two games under Meyer. They’ve gone to an extremely pass-heavy scheme, likely in an effort to get first-round pick Trevor Lawerence comfortable at the NFL level. But because of that, the Jacksonville RB1 has seen a steep decline in carries. Through two weeks, he’s gotten just 16 carries, and that’s by far the most on the team.

He’s averaging more than 4.5 yards per attempt when he does get the ball in his hands though. He’s also seen an increase in targets as a pass-catcher, with nine in just two weeks. That’s something big to consider in PPR leagues. The Cards defense isn’t amazing against the run, giving up 177 yards on the ground last week against Minnesota. Still, they’ve proven they can be stifling, giving up just 86 the previous week to a really potent Titans rushing offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The change in workload for Robinson has to be concerning for fantasy managers who have him on their roster. We say sit him in standard leagues since he probably won’t get a lot of opportunities on the ground.

If it’s a PPR league, give him a start