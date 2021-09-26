Carlos Hyde start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Looking to score their first win on the season, can Carlos Hyde and the Jags’ backfield take advantage of an Arizona defense that allowed 177 rushing yards last week to Minnesota?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde

What an interesting season this has already been for the Jacksonville backfield. It all started in the preseason when Travis Etienne suffered a season-ending injury, seemingly assuring James Robinson’s status as the lead back. However, Carlos Hyde out-carried Robinson nine to five in the opening loss to Houston, before seeing just two carries to Robinson’s 11 in Week 2. Hyde was relatively unproductive in both weeks, so maybe his involvement in the offense will start to deteriorate as the weeks roll on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I can’t find a good reason for Carlos Hyde to be in any starting lineups this week. His touches decreased from Week 1 to 2 and they probably will mirror what we saw last week against Denver as the Jags are expected to have to go pass-heavy in order to keep up with Kyler and the Cards.