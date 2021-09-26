Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. The undefeated Cardinals have featured one of the league’s best offenses so far this year. so will Trevor Lawrence and his offense be able to keep up?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

With the game scripts calling for passing, and the running game having been a mess through two weeks, the No. 1 overall pick is certainly getting his reps in as a passer. Lawrence threw 51 passes in Week 1 against the Texans before settling for 33 attempts in Week 2 against the Broncos. Expect similar volume this week, and probably throughout the season, as this Jacksonville offense is likely to be playing a ton of catch-up.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As I mentioned before, Lawrence is likely going to be spinning it this week in order to keep up with this high-powered Arizona offense. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll produce (two interceptions on 42.4 completion-percent last week), but the opportunities will be there. That being said, keep Lawrence on the bench as he and Urban Meyer figure out the offense’s identity.