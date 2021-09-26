Mike Williams start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has gotten off to a hot start to the 2021 season and appears to be a big part of this offense. It’s only a two-week sample size, but those who drafted him should be encouraged by his usage heading into this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

In his last time out, Williams caught seven of 10 targets for 91 yards with a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Los Angeles has thrown the ball a ton this season with 44 pass attempts per game, which ranks third in the NFL. Williams has been targeted 22 times this season, which is one more than Keenan Allen. The Chargers should do well in the passing game against Kansas City, which ranks 31st in yards per pass attempt allowed.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams can be used as a wide receiver No. 2 this weekend in a great matchup. If the number of targets remains the same, fantasy managers found a steal in their draft.