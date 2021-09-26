Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of more formidable WR duos in the NFL with veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Allen has been a high pick in fantasy football for the last few seasons and shined as a WR1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

The 29-year-old receiver has started off this season with back-to-back 100-yard receiving performances. In Week 1 against the Washington Football Team, Allen led the team with nine receptions (13 targets) for 100 yards and scored 19 fantasy points. Then in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, Allen had four receptions (eight targets) for 108 yards and recorded 14 fantasy points.

The veteran wideout could be in store for another 100-yard receiving game on Sunday against the Chiefs. Last season, Allen produced 9.6 fantasy points in Week 2 against KC.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Allen is an easy start for Week 3, especially with the pace he’s on to start the regular season. He’ll be going up against a Chiefs defense that has allowed 22.6 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.