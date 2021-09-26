Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been playing like a top-10 QB in fantasy football through the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season. Herbert will try to continue that momentum against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Herbert has thrown for 300 yards or more in back-to-back games, however he only has two touchdowns and three interceptions. In Week 1, the second-year quarterback scored 13.38 fantasy points in ESPN fantasy leagues, and then followed that up with 14.72 fantasy points in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The former first-round pick will be going up against a Chiefs defense that has given up 22.5 fantasy points per game. Last season, Herbert scored 22.4 and 32.98 fantasy points in two games against Kansas City.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even though Herbert has not reached the 20-point threshold in fantasy football, he’s still a must start heading into Week 3.