Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have as many weapons as we’ve seen in the past couple years of what should turn into the next great football dynasty. That was a lot in one sentence. Anyway, from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and so on, the Chiefs have a lot of mouths to feed. One mouth that may need more feeding if he keeps it up is Mecole Hardman.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

The Chiefs are 1-1 and have score at least 33 points in each of their first two games. Most of their yards this season have come through the air. So far, Hardman comes in third on the team in targets behind Kelce and Hill at 11. Hardman has 8 receptions for 74 yards, though he’s the only Chiefs regular receiver not to reach pay dirt. Still, Hardman was much more involved in Week 2 with 8 targets. If that happens again, in this offense in a good matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, the sky’s the limit.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hardman remains a FLEX play at best in most formats. In a 12-team or deeper league, he’s a pretty decent FLEX option heading into this game, which should be high scoring. Hardman will get his targets and have a chance to make some plays. In PPR, Hardman has a good floor. You could do worse as a FLEX1/2 play in PPR. If you’re playing Hardman as a WR1/2 then we’ve got some problems.