Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1-1 and could have easily been 0-2 if you think about it. Most of that is because of the defensive end of the ball, but the Chiefs also lack a run game. CEH was drafted last season to come in and make an immediate impact. He somewhat accomplished that before disappearing in the postseason. Through two weeks, Edwards-Helaire has underperformed based on ADP and hype.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards Helaire

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, we saw CEH have another tough game on the ground. He ran the ball 13 times for 46 yards with no catches. The Chiefs aren’t the type of offense to funnel balls to RBs with WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce, not to mention WRs DeMarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman. So CEH may not get as much work in the passing game, leaving most of his production to come from the ground game and getting in the end zone. That could change against the Chargers, who just got torched by Tony Pollard.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You’re still rolling CEH out in pretty much every fantasy football format in my eyes. You don’t just bench a guy you drafted in the first three rounds after two bad games. With that said, if you’re in a 10-team league or God forbid an 8-team league, you may have to make more of a decision with Edwards-Helaire depending on who else is on your roster. Still lean towards playing him. This game should have a ton of points and scoring opportunities. CEH is also an intriguing cash play on DraftKings at $4,800.