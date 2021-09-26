Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The NFL is full of surprises, especially early in the season before we’ve had enough time to really gauge who teams are. One of this season’s slightly pleasant surprises, in fantasy football at any rate, is New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s put up decent numbers through two weeks and has the chance for even better stats this week against a terrible Atlanta Falcons team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones made a show with his legs last week against Washington, rolling up 95 yards and a touchdown in that one. He would have had even more yards and another rushing score if not for an ill-advised Giants penalty. He had one passing score and 249 yards through the air in that one. His stat line in Week 1 was similar, one passing and one rushing touchdown, though he did lose a fumble in the opener.

He’s probably not a guy who’ll be a reliable fantasy starter every week, but Jones and the Giants have an incredible matchup against Atlanta in Week 3. The Falcons have given up the most weekly fantasy points, on average, to opposing quarterbacks so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Daniel Jones.