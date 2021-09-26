Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

These are tough times for the Atlanta Falcons, especially quarterback Matt Ryan. But after a shocking start to the season where he was unable to much of anything on the stat sheet, the veteran signal caller was at least able to put up something close to usable fantasy points in Week 2. He has a slightly easier matchup this week that makes him a fringe starter in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Ryan and the Falcons had a tall order last weekend, playing against the Buccaneers. Still, Atlanta’s quarterback was able to complete 35 of 46 passes for 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Unfortunately, he also threw three interceptions, including two pick-sixes. The biggest problem for Ryan and the Falcons offense is that his offensive line is affording him almost no protection, and without time to make his throws, he can’t get much going with the talented group of pass catchers surrounding him.

The Falcons take on the Giants this week, a slight break compared to Tampa Bay’s defense. However, despite an 0-2 start, New York has only allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete eight touchdowns against them so far.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Matt Ryan.