Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots spent big to bring in a pair of top tight ends during the offseason. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry could give this offense some real pop, a nightmare for defenders, but so far, we haven’t seen enough from either player to make them a regular starter in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Through two games, Henry and Smith have nearly identical stat lines. The former has 73 receiving yards compared to 70 receiving yards for the latter. Smith has an edge in targets, 10 to 7, and catches, 9 to 5. Last week in a win over the Jets, Smith had five targets to four for Henry, but Smith caught four of his to finish with 28 yards. Henry had 42 in that one, on two catches.

The Saints have been pretty effective against tight ends through their first two contents. They’ve given up 89 yards on seven catches with no touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Smith has a slight edge in fantasy appeal, but with the targets still being distributed pretty evenly and running back James White dominating both players with his role in the passing game, it’s probably best to leave Smith and Henry on the bench unless you’re desperate for help at the position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.