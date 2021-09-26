Deonte Harris start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

It’s hard to believe after so many seasons of explosive numbers, but the New Orleans Saints offense is a fantasy football wasteland at the moment. Few players are worth a spot in starting lineups, including wide receiver Deonte Harris.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Deonte Harris

Harris had a nice game in the opener, catching two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. But he was held to just one catch for nine yards last week against the Panthers. The problem with the Saints offense so far is, at least from a fantasy perspective, the wild inconsistency. Harris, a speedy downfield threat, should be a good fit with quarterback Jameis Winston, but the up-and-down play makes it impossible to predict.

Making things worse this week is a matchup against the Patriots pass defense, a unit that’s allowing an average of just over 184 passing yards per game They also lead the league so far with five interceptions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Deonte Harris.