Adam Trautman start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints offense is confusing, to say the least, right now, making it hard to rely on any one player there from week to week. Despite some offseason hopes for tight end Adam Trautman to grab onto the starting role in the offense, it hasn’t come to pass.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Adam Trautman

Trautman didn’t see a single target in last week’s disaster against the Panthers. He had six targets the week before that, catching three for 18 yards. But it was his fellow tight end, Juwan Johnson, who had the big-time catches in that one with a pair of touchdowns. Though they’re tied with six total targets apiece through two games, it looks like Johnson may have an edge, but not enough to trust either player in fantasy football lineups this week, especially against a Patriots defense that has only given up 27 yards to opposing tight ends through two games this season so far.

There is nothing to like about the Saints offense right now, especially the passing game. Until we see some more consistency and they get a more favorable matchup, I would leave everyone on the bench, Adam Trautman included.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Adam Trautman